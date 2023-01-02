OKB Price Up 27.7% Over Last Week (OKB)

OKB (OKB) traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. Over the last week, OKB has traded up 27.7% against the U.S. dollar. One OKB token can now be purchased for $29.44 or 0.00175865 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. OKB has a total market capitalization of $1.77 billion and $57.19 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get OKB alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002903 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000276 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000342 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $77.84 or 0.00465077 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000190 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $485.24 or 0.02899387 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,980.84 or 0.29761153 BTC.

OKB Token Profile

OKB was first traded on January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for OKB is https://reddit.com/r/okx. The official website for OKB is www.okx.com. OKB’s official Twitter account is @okx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

OKB Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OKB token is the native OKX exchange token and an Ethereum-based utility token (ERC 20) used to settle trading fees, participate in token-listing polls, deposits of verified merchants and rewards. It allows users to Save up to 40% on trading fees, Get passive income with OKX Earn, Participate in Jumpstart token sales of crypto projects.OKB is issued by OK Blockchain Foundation. OKX team limit the total OKB supply to 300 million and burn tokens to keep the value high. You can spend OKB to get benefits on OKX and enjoy the services of OKX ecosystem partners, including Ledger Vault, Coinomi, and Cryptohopper.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OKB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OKB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OKB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.