Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-four brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $79.03.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Okta from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen assumed coverage on Okta in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Okta from $100.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Okta from $58.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th.

Get Okta alerts:

Insider Transactions at Okta

In other news, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 18,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total transaction of $920,530.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,915. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 3,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $254,203.11. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,258,005.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 18,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total value of $920,530.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $4,915. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,669 shares of company stock worth $1,725,406. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Okta

Okta Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Okta by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP raised its position in shares of Okta by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 3,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH raised its position in shares of Okta by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 2,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Okta by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Okta by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 73.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Okta stock opened at $68.33 on Monday. Okta has a one year low of $44.12 and a one year high of $227.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.99. The company has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.82 and a beta of 1.18.

Okta Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.