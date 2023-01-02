Optimism Self Reported Market Cap Tops $205.29 Million (OP)

Optimism (OP) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 2nd. Optimism has a total market cap of $205.29 million and $42.90 million worth of Optimism was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Optimism token can now be purchased for approximately $0.96 or 0.00005716 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Optimism has traded 2% higher against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002937 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000275 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000342 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.70 or 0.00464219 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000190 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $485.46 or 0.02900324 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,972.13 or 0.29705258 BTC.
About Optimism
Optimism launched on November 11th, 2021. Optimism’s total supply is 4,294,967,296 tokens and its circulating supply is 214,748,364 tokens. Optimism’s official website is www.optimism.io. Optimism’s official Twitter account is @optimismpbc and its Facebook page is accessible here. Optimism’s official message board is optimismpbc.medium.com.
Buying and Selling Optimism
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Optimism directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Optimism should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Optimism using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
