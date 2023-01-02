Orchid (OXT) Trading 4.2% Lower Over Last Week

Orchid (OXT) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. One Orchid token can currently be purchased for about $0.0687 or 0.00000411 BTC on popular exchanges. Orchid has a market cap of $47.43 million and approximately $1.61 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Orchid has traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00013422 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00037654 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00038857 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001296 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005930 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00018586 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.24 or 0.00228905 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003832 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Orchid Token Profile

Orchid (OXT) is a token. It was first traded on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 tokens. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol.

Orchid Token Trading

