Orgel Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Orgel Wealth Management LLC cut its position in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 248,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,991 shares during the quarter. iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF were worth $12,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IMCG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF by 15.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF by 21.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF by 28.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 5,891 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF by 29.1% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 51,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 11,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,640,000.

Get iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IMCG traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $53.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 514 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,887. iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $48.44 and a 12 month high of $73.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.56.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.