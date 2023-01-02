Orgel Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Orgel Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 764,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 985,220 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 1.9% of Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Orgel Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.32% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $38,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYG. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,592,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331,746 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 14,589,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700,644 shares during the last quarter. Parker Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $24,314,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,275.2% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 375,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after buying an additional 347,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,548,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,800,000 after buying an additional 343,093 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

SPYG stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.67. 111,453 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,939,828. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $47.91 and a 52-week high of $73.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.00.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

