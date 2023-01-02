Orgel Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Orgel Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Defender Capital LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $411,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $105,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $6,246,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $174.36. 1,672,910 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,109,748. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $162.50 and a 1 year high of $227.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $180.03 and a 200 day moving average of $179.24.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

