Orgel Wealth Management LLC Purchases 165,152 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating) by 773.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 186,501 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 165,152 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF comprises 0.4% of Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Orgel Wealth Management LLC owned 0.23% of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF worth $7,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $150,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 12.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 44.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of SPHQ stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $44.00. 17,727 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,049,627. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.64. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 1 year low of $39.18 and a 1 year high of $53.90.

