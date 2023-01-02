Orgel Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Orgel Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Get Rating) by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,398,561 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PULS. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,089,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $1,199,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $4,360,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $480,000. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 10,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PULS traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $49.10. The company had a trading volume of 16,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,496. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.05. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $48.88 and a 12-month high of $49.51.

