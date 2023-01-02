Orgel Wealth Management LLC Takes $123.03 Million Position in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

Orgel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,998,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,031,000. Global X US Preferred ETF accounts for 6.1% of Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 13.0% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its position in Global X US Preferred ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 342,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,018,000 after purchasing an additional 5,282 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Global X US Preferred ETF by 61.2% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 48,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 18,230 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global X US Preferred ETF during the third quarter worth about $849,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Global X US Preferred ETF by 43.0% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 67,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 20,241 shares during the period.

Get Global X US Preferred ETF alerts:

Global X US Preferred ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

PFFD traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $19.37. 1,317,237 shares of the stock were exchanged. Global X US Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $23.70 and a 12 month high of $25.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.81.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X US Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X US Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.