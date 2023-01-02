OriginTrail (TRAC) Price Down 8% Over Last 7 Days

OriginTrail (TRAC) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 2nd. In the last week, OriginTrail has traded 8% lower against the US dollar. OriginTrail has a market cap of $58.78 million and $1.03 million worth of OriginTrail was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OriginTrail token can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000964 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About OriginTrail

OriginTrail’s genesis date was January 15th, 2018. OriginTrail’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 365,481,590 tokens. The official message board for OriginTrail is medium.com/origintrail. The Reddit community for OriginTrail is https://reddit.com/r/origintrail and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OriginTrail’s official website is origintrail.io. OriginTrail’s official Twitter account is @origin_trail and its Facebook page is accessible here.

OriginTrail Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OriginTrail is the first purpose-built protocol or supply chains based on the blockchain. It is a scalable solution for data management across complex supply chains through purpose-built decentralized graph database. The OriginTrail Decentralized Network (ODN) will enable sharing data along any supply chain as a simple plug-and-play solution. OriginTrail is blockchain agnostic and can be used with any blockchain. Pilot projects and existing use cases are being implemented on the Ethereum public blockchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OriginTrail directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OriginTrail should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OriginTrail using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

