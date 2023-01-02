OriginTrail Trading Down 7.3% Over Last Week (TRAC)

OriginTrail (TRAC) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 2nd. OriginTrail has a total market cap of $58.93 million and $1.03 million worth of OriginTrail was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, OriginTrail has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar. One OriginTrail token can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000962 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OriginTrail Token Profile

OriginTrail launched on January 15th, 2018. OriginTrail’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 365,481,590 tokens. The Reddit community for OriginTrail is https://reddit.com/r/origintrail and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OriginTrail’s official Twitter account is @origin_trail and its Facebook page is accessible here. OriginTrail’s official website is origintrail.io. OriginTrail’s official message board is medium.com/origintrail.

Buying and Selling OriginTrail

According to CryptoCompare, “OriginTrail is the first purpose-built protocol or supply chains based on the blockchain. It is a scalable solution for data management across complex supply chains through purpose-built decentralized graph database. The OriginTrail Decentralized Network (ODN) will enable sharing data along any supply chain as a simple plug-and-play solution. OriginTrail is blockchain agnostic and can be used with any blockchain. Pilot projects and existing use cases are being implemented on the Ethereum public blockchain.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OriginTrail directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OriginTrail should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OriginTrail using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

