Osmosis (OSMO) One Day Trading Volume Tops $8.98 Million

Osmosis (OSMO) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 2nd. During the last week, Osmosis has traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. Osmosis has a market capitalization of $352.11 million and $8.98 million worth of Osmosis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Osmosis coin can now be bought for about $0.71 or 0.00004286 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Osmosis Profile

Osmosis was first traded on February 19th, 2021. Osmosis’ total supply is 325,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 492,590,761 coins. Osmosis’ official Twitter account is @osmosiszone and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Osmosis is osmosis.zone.

Osmosis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Osmosis is a decentralized peer-to-peer blockchain that people can use to create liquidity and trade IBC enabled tokens. The Osmosis blockchain is made up of free, public, and open-source software.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Osmosis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Osmosis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Osmosis using one of the exchanges listed above.

