Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.20.

OMI has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered Owens & Minor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $62.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Owens & Minor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Owens & Minor from $37.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Owens & Minor by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,896,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,700,000 after buying an additional 168,282 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Owens & Minor by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,416,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,040,000 after buying an additional 1,453,854 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Owens & Minor by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,266,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,214,000 after buying an additional 126,389 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Owens & Minor by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,552,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,482,000 after buying an additional 77,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Owens & Minor by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,857,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,856,000 after buying an additional 38,451 shares in the last quarter.

Owens & Minor stock opened at $19.53 on Monday. Owens & Minor has a 52 week low of $14.10 and a 52 week high of $49.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.68.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 23.48% and a net margin of 1.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Owens & Minor will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

