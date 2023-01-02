Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) Receives C$38.30 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$38.30.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on POU. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Paramount Resources from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. CIBC upped their price target on Paramount Resources from C$37.50 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

Paramount Resources Stock Performance

POU stock opened at C$28.64 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$4.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Paramount Resources has a 1 year low of C$22.16 and a 1 year high of C$40.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$29.22 and its 200-day moving average price is C$28.72.

Paramount Resources Announces Dividend

Paramount Resources ( TSE:POU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported C$1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.99 by C$0.52. The firm had revenue of C$607.40 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Paramount Resources will post 6.4299994 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.01%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Senior Officer Bernard K. Lee acquired 1,000 shares of Paramount Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$29.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$739,558. In related news, Senior Officer Bernard K. Lee acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$29.00 per share, with a total value of C$29,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 25,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$739,558. Also, Director Robert M. Macdonald sold 11,207 shares of Paramount Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.97, for a total value of C$358,318.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,619 shares in the company, valued at C$531,354.30.

Paramount Resources Company Profile

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

Featured Stories

