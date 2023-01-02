Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE) Announces $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the semiconductor company on Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd.

Park Aerospace has decreased its dividend by an average of 51.0% per year over the last three years.

Park Aerospace Price Performance

Shares of PKE opened at $13.41 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.52 million, a PE ratio of 37.25 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.01. Park Aerospace has a 12-month low of $10.08 and a 12-month high of $14.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Park Aerospace ( NYSE:PKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Park Aerospace had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 5.59%. The company had revenue of $13.88 million for the quarter.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PKE shares. TheStreet upgraded Park Aerospace from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Park Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Park Aerospace

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Park Aerospace by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,090,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,328,000 after acquiring an additional 13,149 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Park Aerospace by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,379,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,226,000 after buying an additional 66,134 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Park Aerospace by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 796,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,796,000 after buying an additional 12,891 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Park Aerospace by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 699,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Park Aerospace by 620.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 695,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,078,000 after purchasing an additional 599,080 shares in the last quarter. 86.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Park Aerospace

Park Aerospace Corp. develops and manufactures solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials used to produce composite structures for the aerospace market in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers advanced composite materials, including film adhesives and lightning strike materials that are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircrafts, military aircrafts, unmanned aerial vehicles, business jets, general aviation aircrafts, and rotary wing aircrafts.

Featured Stories

