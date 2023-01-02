Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Sold by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lowered its position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 707,197 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,868 shares during the quarter. Paycom Software makes up about 3.0% of Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA owned 1.18% of Paycom Software worth $233,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 250.0% during the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 405.3% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 96 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 421.1% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PAYC shares. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Paycom Software from $425.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Paycom Software from $393.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen increased their price target on Paycom Software from $365.00 to $381.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $390.13.

PAYC opened at $310.31 on Monday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $255.82 and a 52 week high of $418.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $321.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $328.96. The firm has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

