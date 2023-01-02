PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Holdings Lessened by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA reduced its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 910,737 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 138,441 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA owned approximately 0.08% of PayPal worth $78,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in PayPal by 28,420.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 7,686,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $536,811,000 after purchasing an additional 7,659,350 shares during the last quarter. Public Investment Fund lifted its position in PayPal by 674.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 7,058,407 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $492,959,000 after purchasing an additional 6,147,478 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in PayPal by 410.9% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 7,060,926 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $816,596,000 after purchasing an additional 5,678,823 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 122.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $720,555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $170,453,000. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Price Performance

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $71.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.19 billion, a PE ratio of 36.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.33. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.39 and a 12-month high of $196.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of PayPal to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of PayPal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Susquehanna cut shares of PayPal from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.47.

About PayPal

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.