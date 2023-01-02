Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Separately, Hovde Group downgraded Peoples Bancorp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Peoples Bancorp has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.50.

Get Peoples Bancorp alerts:

Peoples Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of PEBO opened at $28.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Peoples Bancorp has a 1-year low of $25.63 and a 1-year high of $34.63. The stock has a market cap of $798.66 million, a PE ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.22.

Peoples Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Peoples Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PEBO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $87.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.85 million. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 30.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Peoples Bancorp will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Peoples Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 41.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Peoples Bancorp news, CEO Charles W. Sulerzyski sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total value of $45,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,403,403.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peoples Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEBO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 190,061 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,499,000 after buying an additional 13,685 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in Peoples Bancorp by 65.3% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 4.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 10,909 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 689,311 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,396,103 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,389,000 after purchasing an additional 15,681 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.73% of the company’s stock.

About Peoples Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.