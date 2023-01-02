Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Holdings Trimmed by Kalos Management Inc.

Kalos Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,142 shares during the quarter. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. accounts for approximately 3.5% of Kalos Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Kalos Management Inc.’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $1,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PECO. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

In other news, Director Paul Massey sold 9,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.42, for a total transaction of $301,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,993.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Price Performance

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Announces Dividend

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $31.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,170,257. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.41 and its 200 day moving average is $31.96. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 127.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.59. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.07 and a 52-week high of $36.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.0933 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 448.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on PECO. Mizuho reduced their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. to $32.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.20.

About Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

Further Reading

