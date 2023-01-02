Pirate Chain Trading 6.5% Lower This Week (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. Pirate Chain has a market cap of $61.80 million and $74,675.59 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pirate Chain coin can now be bought for $0.32 or 0.00001896 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.56 or 0.00236764 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00070953 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00056137 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001104 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002955 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Pirate Chain Coin Profile

Pirate Chain is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 192,088,450 coins and its circulating supply is 195,083,406 coins. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black.

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

