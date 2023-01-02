PlayDapp (PLA) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $74.83 Million

PlayDapp (PLA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. One PlayDapp token can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000832 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PlayDapp has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar. PlayDapp has a market cap of $74.83 million and approximately $4.52 million worth of PlayDapp was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PlayDapp alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002867 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000276 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000342 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $77.61 or 0.00464556 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000191 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $487.92 or 0.02920504 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,966.41 or 0.29726828 BTC.

PlayDapp Profile

PlayDapp’s genesis date was December 31st, 2018. PlayDapp’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 537,855,941 tokens. PlayDapp’s official Twitter account is @playdapp_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. PlayDapp’s official website is playdapp.io. The official message board for PlayDapp is medium.com/playdappgames.

Buying and Selling PlayDapp

According to CryptoCompare, “PLA, the native token of PlayDapp, is a core utility token utilizing the ERC20 standard. PLA acts as the primary fungible token for the processing of transactions from users. Game dApp operators or developers receive PLA upon each in-game purchase or trade, after a reasonably small transaction fee is deducted by PlayDapp.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayDapp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayDapp should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PlayDapp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PlayDapp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PlayDapp and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.