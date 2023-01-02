Polygon (MATIC) One Day Volume Reaches $177.91 Million

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. One Polygon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.78 or 0.00004689 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Polygon has traded down 2% against the US dollar. Polygon has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion and $177.91 million worth of Polygon was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002919 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000276 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000343 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $77.83 or 0.00465206 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000190 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $493.91 or 0.02952361 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,980.07 or 0.29768405 BTC.
Polygon Profile
Polygon was first traded on March 26th, 2018. Polygon’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,734,317,475 coins. The official website for Polygon is polygon.technology. Polygon’s official message board is blog.polygon.technology. Polygon’s official Twitter account is @0xpolygon and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Polygon is https://reddit.com/r/0xpolygon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Polygon
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polygon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polygon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polygon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Polygon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polygon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.