Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX) Short Interest Update

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,490,000 shares, an increase of 19.1% from the November 30th total of 2,090,000 shares. Approximately 4.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 426,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Poseida Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. raised its stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 30,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $109,000. 46.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Poseida Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PSTX traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.30. 754,060 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 525,203. The company has a market cap of $455.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 0.28. Poseida Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $7.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 6.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Poseida Therapeutics Company Profile

Separately, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Poseida Therapeutics from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company develops P-PSMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC).

