PotCoin 24 Hour Volume Hits $1,662.40 (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded 41.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, PotCoin has traded up 39% against the US dollar. PotCoin has a market cap of $533,562.69 and $1,662.40 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000432 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $75.17 or 0.00449188 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00032452 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00020883 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00006114 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000882 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00018202 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000315 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

POT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,757,254 coins. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com.

PotCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

