Prom (PROM) Price Tops $3.86

Prom (PROM) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 2nd. Prom has a market cap of $70.39 million and approximately $1.65 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Prom has traded down 6% against the US dollar. One Prom token can now be bought for approximately $3.86 or 0.00023086 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Prom Profile

Prom (CRYPTO:PROM) is a token. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com. The official website for Prom is prom.io. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 16,450,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 3.80704324 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 35 active market(s) with $1,774,282.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

