Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) Insider Sells $1,918,620.00 in Stock

Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVBGet Rating) insider Francisco Leon sold 187,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.26, for a total value of $1,918,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,573,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,138,980. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Francisco Leon also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, December 27th, Francisco Leon sold 10,674 shares of Provention Bio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $106,740.00.
  • On Friday, December 23rd, Francisco Leon sold 375 shares of Provention Bio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $3,750.00.

Provention Bio Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of PRVB stock opened at $10.57 on Monday. Provention Bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.18 and a 1 year high of $10.63. The stock has a market cap of $921.61 million, a PE ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 2.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.61 and its 200-day moving average is $6.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 7.58 and a current ratio of 7.58.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVBGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.12. Provention Bio had a negative return on equity of 99.08% and a negative net margin of 3,791.21%. The company had revenue of $0.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.88 million. Equities analysts expect that Provention Bio, Inc. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PRVB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Chardan Capital raised their price target on Provention Bio from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Provention Bio from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Provention Bio from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Provention Bio from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Provention Bio

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sessa Capital IM L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,920,000 after acquiring an additional 104,475 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,030,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,637,000 after acquiring an additional 424,311 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,604,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,113 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,294,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,825,000 after acquiring an additional 85,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bioimpact Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bioimpact Capital LLC now owns 740,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,332,000 after acquiring an additional 147,909 shares during the last quarter. 37.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Provention Bio

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

