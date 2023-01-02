Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) Insider Sells $1,918,620.00 in Stock

Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB – Get Rating) insider Francisco Leon sold 187,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.26, for a total value of $1,918,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,573,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,138,980. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Francisco Leon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 27th, Francisco Leon sold 10,674 shares of Provention Bio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $106,740.00.

On Friday, December 23rd, Francisco Leon sold 375 shares of Provention Bio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $3,750.00.

Provention Bio Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of PRVB stock opened at $10.57 on Monday. Provention Bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.18 and a 1 year high of $10.63. The stock has a market cap of $921.61 million, a PE ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 2.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.61 and its 200-day moving average is $6.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 7.58 and a current ratio of 7.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Provention Bio ( NASDAQ:PRVB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.12. Provention Bio had a negative return on equity of 99.08% and a negative net margin of 3,791.21%. The company had revenue of $0.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.88 million. Equities analysts expect that Provention Bio, Inc. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PRVB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Chardan Capital raised their price target on Provention Bio from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Provention Bio from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Provention Bio from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Provention Bio from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Provention Bio

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sessa Capital IM L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,920,000 after acquiring an additional 104,475 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,030,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,637,000 after acquiring an additional 424,311 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,604,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,113 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,294,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,825,000 after acquiring an additional 85,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bioimpact Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bioimpact Capital LLC now owns 740,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,332,000 after acquiring an additional 147,909 shares during the last quarter. 37.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Provention Bio

(Get Rating)

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

See Also

