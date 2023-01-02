Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Pure Storage to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pure Storage currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $38.94.

Pure Storage Stock Performance

PSTG opened at $26.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 669.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.43. Pure Storage has a 52-week low of $21.90 and a 52-week high of $36.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Pure Storage

In other news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 9,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $270,890.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,731.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Pure Storage news, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 27,679 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $748,993.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 480,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,011,286.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 9,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $270,890.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,731.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 59,170 shares of company stock worth $1,605,075 in the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Pure Storage during the first quarter worth $218,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Pure Storage by 121.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 11,891 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Pure Storage during the first quarter worth $233,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its holdings in Pure Storage by 304.0% during the first quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 57,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 42,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Pure Storage during the first quarter worth $596,000. 84.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pure Storage

(Get Rating)

Pure Storage, Inc provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

Featured Articles

