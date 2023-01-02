Radio Caca Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $55.10 Million (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 2nd. One Radio Caca token can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Radio Caca has a market capitalization of $55.10 million and approximately $1.83 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $249.16 or 0.01489571 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00008815 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00017833 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00034473 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000426 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $290.24 or 0.01735175 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000967 BTC.

About Radio Caca

Radio Caca (RACA) is a token. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 330,783,771,074 tokens. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Radio Caca’s official message board is radiocaca.medium.com. Radio Caca’s official website is www.raca3.com.

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radio Caca should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Radio Caca using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

