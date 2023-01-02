Rakon (RKN) One Day Trading Volume Hits $33,548.37

Rakon (RKN) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. During the last seven days, Rakon has traded up 16.4% against the U.S. dollar. Rakon has a total market capitalization of $69.54 million and $33,548.37 worth of Rakon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rakon token can now be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00001711 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002960 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000276 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000342 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.81 or 0.00464976 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000190 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 23.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $372.13 or 0.02223669 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,979.25 or 0.29753716 BTC.

Rakon Profile

Rakon’s launch date was April 15th, 2019. Rakon’s total supply is 285,714,286 tokens and its circulating supply is 242,857,143 tokens. Rakon’s official message board is medium.com/@rakontoken. Rakon’s official Twitter account is @rakonrkn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Rakon is rkntoken.io.

Rakon Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The vision of RKN is to build a trust-free and the preferred supplier to the Communications Infrastructure, Positioning, Aerospace and Defense markets with comprehensive application knowledge to enable transparent information flow and efficient collaboration.”

