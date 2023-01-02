Rarible (RARI) Trading Down 8.4% Over Last Week

Rarible (RARI) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. One Rarible token can currently be bought for about $1.59 or 0.00009491 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Rarible has traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Rarible has a total market cap of $22.90 million and approximately $350,018.69 worth of Rarible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Rarible alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002898 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000276 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000342 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.65 or 0.00464702 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000191 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $494.07 or 0.02956793 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,968.82 or 0.29736161 BTC.

Rarible Profile

Rarible launched on July 15th, 2020. Rarible’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,441,025 tokens. Rarible’s official website is app.rarible.com/rari. Rarible’s official Twitter account is @rarible and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Rarible

According to CryptoCompare, “Rarible is a creator-centric NFT marketplace and issuance platform. RARI token, awarded to the active users of the platform, will act as the governance instrument: it will enable collectors and creators to vote on multiple upgrades and decide how the platform should develop further. This makes the governance of the platform directly responsive to the most active users and brings Rarible closer to being a public good operated by the community members who value it most.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rarible directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rarible should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rarible using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rarible Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rarible and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.