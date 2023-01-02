Raydium 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $4.75 Million (RAY)

Raydium (RAY) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 2nd. Over the last week, Raydium has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar. Raydium has a market capitalization of $24.47 million and $4.75 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raydium token can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000861 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Raydium

Raydium’s genesis date was February 21st, 2021. Raydium’s total supply is 554,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 170,170,699 tokens. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Raydium’s official website is raydium.io/#.

Buying and Selling Raydium

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raydium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Raydium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

