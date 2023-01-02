Request Price Down 1.6% Over Last 7 Days (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. Request has a total market capitalization of $85.77 million and $2.20 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Request has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar. One Request token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0858 or 0.00000514 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00013384 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00037699 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00038193 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001227 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00005838 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00018860 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.21 or 0.00228837 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003834 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000095 BTC.

About Request

Request is a token. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. Request’s official website is request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

