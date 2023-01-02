Reviewing Reborn Coffee (NASDAQ:REBN) & Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS)

Reborn Coffee (NASDAQ:REBN – Get Rating) and Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Reborn Coffee and Kura Sushi USA’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Reborn Coffee alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Reborn Coffee $2.28 million 4.20 -$3.44 million N/A N/A Kura Sushi USA $141.09 million 3.31 -$760,000.00 ($0.08) -596.00

Kura Sushi USA has higher revenue and earnings than Reborn Coffee.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

49.2% of Kura Sushi USA shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Kura Sushi USA shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Reborn Coffee and Kura Sushi USA, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Reborn Coffee 0 0 1 0 3.00 Kura Sushi USA 0 1 2 0 2.67

Reborn Coffee presently has a consensus price target of $5.50, indicating a potential upside of 570.65%. Kura Sushi USA has a consensus price target of $79.00, indicating a potential upside of 65.69%. Given Reborn Coffee’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Reborn Coffee is more favorable than Kura Sushi USA.

Profitability

This table compares Reborn Coffee and Kura Sushi USA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reborn Coffee N/A N/A N/A Kura Sushi USA -0.54% -0.65% -0.31%

Summary

Reborn Coffee beats Kura Sushi USA on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Reborn Coffee

(Get Rating)

Reborn Coffee, Inc. operates and franchises retail locations and kiosks that focus on serving specialty-roasted coffee in California. The company purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, tea and other beverages, and various food items. As of September 30, 2021, it operated 7 retail locations. Reborn Coffee, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Brea, California.

About Kura Sushi USA

(Get Rating)

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. operates technology-enabled Japanese restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants provide Japanese cuisine through an engaging revolving sushi service model, which is known as ‘Kura Experience'. As of August 31, 2022, it operated 40 restaurants in twelve states and Washington DC. The company was formerly known as Kula Sushi USA, Inc. and changed its name to Kura Sushi USA, Inc. in October 2017. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, California. Kura Sushi USA, Inc. is a subsidiary of Kura Sushi, Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for Reborn Coffee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reborn Coffee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.