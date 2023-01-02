RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

RF Industries Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RFIL opened at $5.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $52.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56 and a beta of 1.07. RF Industries has a 12 month low of $4.88 and a 12 month high of $8.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RF Industries

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in RF Industries by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,284 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in RF Industries by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 81,018 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 20,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of RF Industries by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

RF Industries Company Profile

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

