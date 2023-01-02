Ripio Credit Network (RCN) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $17,915.43

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ripio Credit Network has a total market cap of $739,904.86 and approximately $17,915.43 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded 26.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ripio Credit Network alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00013450 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00037688 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00038347 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001298 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005933 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00018585 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.18 or 0.00228894 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003836 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Profile

Ripio Credit Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official message board is medium.com/rcnblog. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is rcn.finance.

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 508,404,745.75 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.0014147 USD and is up 1.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $15,679.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ripio Credit Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ripio Credit Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ripio Credit Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.