Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Shares Sold by Marathon Asset Management Ltd

Marathon Asset Management Ltd trimmed its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,024,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 106,491 shares during the period. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers comprises approximately 1.9% of Marathon Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Marathon Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.92% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers worth $64,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RBA. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 244,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,300,000 after acquiring an additional 71,631 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 281,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 4,570 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 4,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 690.2% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 32,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,035,000 after buying an additional 28,300 shares during the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on RBA. National Bankshares upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. OTR Global restated a “negative” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Northcoast Research upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.78.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Price Performance

Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $57.83. The stock had a trading volume of 63,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,866. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.98. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $48.65 and a fifty-two week high of $72.73.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.08. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 18.49%. The business had revenue of $411.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is 39.56%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

