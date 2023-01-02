RIV Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNPOF) Short Interest Down 24.8% in December

RIV Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNPOF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 91,400 shares, a decrease of 24.8% from the November 30th total of 121,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 280,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
RIV Capital Stock Up 9.1 %
OTCMKTS:CNPOF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.16. The company had a trading volume of 230,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,640. RIV Capital has a 1 year low of $0.13 and a 1 year high of $1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.25 and a 200 day moving average of $0.37.
About RIV Capital
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RIV Capital (CNPOF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/26 – 12/30
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
Receive News & Ratings for RIV Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RIV Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.