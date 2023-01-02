RIV Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNPOF) Short Interest Down 24.8% in December

RIV Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNPOF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 91,400 shares, a decrease of 24.8% from the November 30th total of 121,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 280,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

RIV Capital Stock Up 9.1 %

OTCMKTS:CNPOF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.16. The company had a trading volume of 230,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,640. RIV Capital has a 1 year low of $0.13 and a 1 year high of $1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.25 and a 200 day moving average of $0.37.

Get RIV Capital alerts:

About RIV Capital

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

RIV Capital Inc, formerly known as Canopy Rivers Inc, is a venture capital firm. The firm is a stage agnostic, with seed to sale, although it prefers to invest in series A to C rounds. It prefers to make investments in cannabis sector with focus on burgeoning marijuana companies and sectors like agriculture and food sciences, production, processing, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology, software and data, hardware, consumer products and accessories, wellness products, retail and distribution, and media and content.

Receive News & Ratings for RIV Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RIV Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.