Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.34 Million

Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. Rocket Pool ETH has a market capitalization of $220.75 million and approximately $2.34 million worth of Rocket Pool ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Rocket Pool ETH has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. One Rocket Pool ETH token can now be bought for approximately $1,312.54 or 0.07843647 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Rocket Pool ETH alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002960 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000276 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000342 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.81 or 0.00464976 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000190 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 23.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $372.13 or 0.02223669 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,979.25 or 0.29753716 BTC.

About Rocket Pool ETH

Rocket Pool ETH’s total supply is 161,698 tokens and its circulating supply is 168,183 tokens. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool ETH is https://reddit.com/r/rocketpool/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rocket Pool ETH’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Rocket Pool ETH is rocketpool.net. The official message board for Rocket Pool ETH is medium.com/rocket-pool.

Buying and Selling Rocket Pool ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rocket Pool ETH has a current supply of 161,698 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Rocket Pool ETH is 1,295.76083907 USD and is up 0.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $2,322,029.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rocketpool.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Pool ETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rocket Pool ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rocket Pool ETH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rocket Pool ETH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.