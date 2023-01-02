Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) Position Decreased by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP cut its position in shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) by 49.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,074 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 144,166 shares during the quarter. Rogers accounts for 2.1% of Versor Investments LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Versor Investments LP owned about 0.78% of Rogers worth $35,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Rogers by 1.0% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,825 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Rogers by 2.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,364 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Rogers by 4.9% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,064 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Rogers by 0.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,187 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in shares of Rogers by 1.1% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 7,590 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 95.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Owens acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $100.75 per share, for a total transaction of $100,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,137.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ROG traded down $1.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $119.34. The stock had a trading volume of 12,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,137. The business’s 50 day moving average is $129.07 and its 200 day moving average is $210.89. Rogers Co. has a fifty-two week low of $98.45 and a fifty-two week high of $274.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.32 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 3.36.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The electronics maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter. Rogers had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $247.23 million for the quarter.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ROG. TheStreet lowered shares of Rogers from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices, and wired infrastructure markets.

