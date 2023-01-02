Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH reduced its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 567 shares during the period. Roper Technologies makes up about 2.2% of North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $11,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,028,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,747,063,000 after purchasing an additional 462,988 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,740,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,127,304,000 after buying an additional 57,473 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,537,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,001,240,000 after buying an additional 199,368 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,395,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $659,009,000 after buying an additional 473,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,166,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $460,178,000 after buying an additional 39,464 shares during the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $423.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $495.43.

NYSE ROP opened at $432.09 on Monday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $356.21 and a 12 month high of $494.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $425.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $407.99.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, January 9th will be paid a $0.6825 dividend. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.11%.

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.24, for a total value of $182,307.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,963,393.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $390.00 per share, with a total value of $390,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 46,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,099,510. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 416 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.24, for a total transaction of $182,307.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,963,393.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

