RSK Smart Bitcoin Market Capitalization Achieves $57.66 Million (RBTC)

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can now be bought for $16,735.54 or 1.00069072 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $57.66 million and approximately $22,340.16 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get RSK Smart Bitcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16,723.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000432 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.09 or 0.00448977 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00020902 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $148.34 or 0.00886979 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002107 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00096527 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.63 or 0.00595708 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005972 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.16 or 0.00252077 BTC.

About RSK Smart Bitcoin

RSK Smart Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 3,446 coins. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official website is rsk.co. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @rsksmart.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate RBTC through the process of mining. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a current supply of 20,999,763.5577 with 3,445.57067147 in circulation. The last known price of RSK Smart Bitcoin is 16,638.38208993 USD and is up 0.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $22,167.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rsk.co.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Smart Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RSK Smart Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RSK Smart Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RSK Smart Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RSK Smart Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.