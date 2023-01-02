Safe Price Tops $6.40 on Exchanges (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 2nd. Safe has a total market capitalization of $133.37 million and approximately $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Safe has traded down 15% against the U.S. dollar. One Safe coin can now be purchased for approximately $6.40 or 0.00038258 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.03 or 0.00113737 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.15 or 0.00192152 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00006094 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00056355 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000316 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Safe Profile

Safe (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official website is www.anwang.com. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 20,835,499.35 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 6.22093007 USD and is down -0.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Buying and Selling Safe

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

