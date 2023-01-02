Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA cut its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 650,204 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 38,067 shares during the period. Salesforce makes up 1.2% of Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $93,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the first quarter worth $35,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 576.9% in the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 264 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 350.0% in the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 50.5% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 274 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. 75.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Stock Performance

NYSE CRM opened at $132.59 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 473.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.15. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.34 and a 1-year high of $256.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 0.92%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $118,780.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,217,339.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,034 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $132,920.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 901,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,848,617.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $118,780.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,807 shares in the company, valued at $4,217,339.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 177,936 shares of company stock valued at $27,032,569. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on CRM. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Salesforce from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $200.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Salesforce from $220.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on Salesforce from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.85.

Salesforce Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.