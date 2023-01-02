SAM Advisors LLC Sells 53 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

SAM Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,388 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific comprises about 1.7% of SAM Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. SAM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UNP. MAS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth about $233,000. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at about $298,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Union Pacific by 3,528.0% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,248 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 86,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,562 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $217.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $200.00 to $187.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.12.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

UNP opened at $207.07 on Monday. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $183.70 and a 12-month high of $278.94. The company has a market cap of $127.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $207.95 and its 200 day moving average is $213.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Teresa Finley bought 1,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $188.26 per share, for a total transaction of $259,798.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,380 shares in the company, valued at $259,798.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

