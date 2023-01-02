Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Receives $220.57 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $220.57.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 215 to SEK 185 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 215 to SEK 200 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 220 to SEK 200 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 181 to SEK 210 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th.

Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SDVKY opened at $18.10 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.75 and its 200-day moving average is $16.74. The stock has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.48. Sandvik AB has a twelve month low of $12.81 and a twelve month high of $29.06.

Institutional Trading of Sandvik AB (publ)

Sandvik AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SDVKY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. Sandvik AB (publ) had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 17.88%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sandvik AB will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SDVKY. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Sandvik AB (publ) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,043,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,066,000 after acquiring an additional 124,689 shares during the period.

About Sandvik AB (publ)

Sandvik AB (publ) operates as an engineering company in the areas of mining and rock excavation, rock processing, manufacturing and machining, and materials technology in Sweden and internationally. The company offers mining and rock solutions, including drill rigs, underground loaders and trucks, rock drills and other tools, and parts and services, as well as digital and sustainability solutions; and rock processing applications, which include crushing, screening, feeding, breaking, demolition, and recycling.

