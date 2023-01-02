Santos FC Fan Token Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $20.07 Million (SANTOS)

Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. In the last week, Santos FC Fan Token has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. Santos FC Fan Token has a market capitalization of $20.07 million and approximately $11.57 million worth of Santos FC Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Santos FC Fan Token token can now be bought for about $4.41 or 0.00026436 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Santos FC Fan Token Token Profile

Santos FC Fan Token launched on November 21st, 2021. Santos FC Fan Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,550,000 tokens. Santos FC Fan Token’s official website is www.santosfc.com.br. Santos FC Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @santosfc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Santos FC Fan Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) is the licensed fan token of the Brazilian football club Santos FC.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Santos FC Fan Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Santos FC Fan Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Santos FC Fan Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

