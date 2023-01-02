Santos FC Fan Token Trading Up 0.5% Over Last Week (SANTOS)

Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 2nd. Over the last seven days, Santos FC Fan Token has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Santos FC Fan Token token can currently be bought for about $4.43 or 0.00026480 BTC on major exchanges. Santos FC Fan Token has a market cap of $20.17 million and $12.70 million worth of Santos FC Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002971 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000276 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000343 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $77.87 or 0.00465339 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000190 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $376.22 or 0.02248371 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,982.64 or 0.29776946 BTC.

Santos FC Fan Token Profile

Santos FC Fan Token’s launch date was November 21st, 2021. Santos FC Fan Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,550,000 tokens. Santos FC Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @santosfc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Santos FC Fan Token is www.santosfc.com.br.

Santos FC Fan Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) is the licensed fan token of the Brazilian football club Santos FC.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Santos FC Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Santos FC Fan Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Santos FC Fan Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

