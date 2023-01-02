Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) is Indie Asset Partners LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Indie Asset Partners LLC cut its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,122 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of Indie Asset Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Indie Asset Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 812.5% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 321.0% during the 3rd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

SCHD stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $75.54. The stock had a trading volume of 108,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,263,099. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $65.96 and a 12-month high of $82.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.34.

