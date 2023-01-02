Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Bought by Newman & Schimel LLC

Newman & Schimel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,399 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,770 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Newman & Schimel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Newman & Schimel LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $4,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 62,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Diversified LLC increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 19.5% in the third quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 464,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,659,000 after purchasing an additional 75,770 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,143,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,412,000 after purchasing an additional 406,662 shares during the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $321,000. Finally, McAdam LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 2,435,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,123,000 after purchasing an additional 66,139 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of SCHX stock opened at $45.15 on Monday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $41.20 and a 52-week high of $57.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.12.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.